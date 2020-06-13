Henry F. Stoltzfus, 81, of 37 Northview Rd., Lititz, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Eli and Lavina Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. He was married to Rebecca Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 10 children, Eli B. married to Marian Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Gideon B. Stoltzfus, Steven married to Sadie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Henry, Jr., married to Susan Esh Stoltzfus, Sam husband of Bertha Zook Stoltzfus, Wilmer married to Liz Lapp Stoltzfus, Leon Stoltzfus, all of Lititz, Melvin married to Lydia Ruth Smucker Stoltzfus, Manheim, Amanda married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Annie married to Jacob King, Ephrata; 60 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie King, Leola, Sadie married to Christ Lapp, Gordonville, Naomi married to Ben Stoltzfus, Leola, Marian married to Ike Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Priscilla Beiler, Strasburg, Melvin married to Barbara Lapp Stoltzfus, Manheim, Steven married to Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Eli Jr. married to Sylvia Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Lavina wife of Benuel King, both of White Horse. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Lapp, and a brother, Samuel Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be private.Interment will be in Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz. Furman's – Leola
