Henry F. Fisher, age 87, of 2964 Shiprock Road, Willow Street, passed away at home on Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was the husband of the late Mary Stoltzfus Fisher who died on May 27, 2013. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Christ M. and Emma Fisher Fisher. Henry was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by 6 sons and 4 daughters: Susie S. wife of Aaron K. Smucker of Strasburg, Beckie S. wife of Benjamin F. Stoltzfus of Delta, Isaac E. husband of Sarah Stoltzfus Fisher, Christ M. husband of Phoebe Byler Fisher, David S. husband of Barbara Esh Fisher, Reuben S. husband of Barbara King Fisher, Malinda S. wife of Bennie S. King all of KY, Levi Z. husband of the late Sarah Esh Fisher, Emma S. wife of the late Bennie Lapp, Amos S. husband of Anna Zook Fisher, all of WI, 100 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law Rebecca Fisher and Lizzie Miller. He was preceded in death by his son, Henry F. Jr., late husband of Sarah Stoltzfus Fisher Stoltzfus of WI, 15 grandchildren, 4 sisters: Barbara, Rachel, Susie, Sarah, 7 brothers: Levi, Jacob, Christie, David, Samuel, Ammon and Joe.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 2964 Shiprock Road, Willow Street, on Wednesday, August 11, at 9 a.m. EST with interment in the West Beaver Creek Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
