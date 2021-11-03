Henry E. Herr, 76, of West Lampeter Township, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Henry was the son of the late Harry G. and Kathryn Eby Herr.
He had worked for Andrews Excavating for 30 years, operating heavy machinery. Henry was a regular attendee of Calvary Church.
He enjoyed hunting, reading daily, being on the road as much possible, anything to do with cars and motorcycles, and caring for his property. However, his most important treasure was his family.
Henry is survived by his son, Daniel married to Stephanie Herr of Lancaster, his 3 granddaughters Tayden, Alexis, and Brynn, and by his brother, Donald Herr of West Lampeter Twp. He is also survived by his nephews, Eric married to Melissa Herr and Jason married to Jennifer Herr, and his niece, Angie married to Wade Stanley.
Friends will be received by Henry’s family on Saturday November 6, 2001 from 10-11 AM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Please park at the church’s East Entrance. Interment will be private in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Calvary Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: