Henry E. "Hank" Deemer, 86, passed into Manheim history on October 17, 2022. A retired accountant, he was the son of the late John and Hattie (Weik) Deemer, and a lifelong resident of Manheim.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1953 and Penn State University in 1961, where he was a member of TAU Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Hank served in the United States Navy during the Korean Era and was a 65-year life member of the American Legion. He was also a life member of Elstonville Sportsmens Association and a 57-year member of Manheim Lodge #587, F. & A.M.
He had previously held memberships in several other York and Scottish Rite lodges. Hank was also a long-time member of the Manheim Skullduggers Association. Up to the time of his passing, he had been the oldest living Eagle Scout of Manheim. An avid collector of Manheim memorabilia, he authored seven publications on various facets of Manheim history.
Hank is survived by three daughters; Katrina, of North Carolina, Kirsten and Krista, of York, as well as four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Hank's Funeral Service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. There will be a viewing from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »