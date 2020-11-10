Henry C. Strickler, 86, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy after a long illness. Born in Mount Joy on January 10, 1934, he was the son of the late Oscar G. Strickler and Melva R. Cover Strickler. He leaves behind a wife of 57 years, Patsy A. (Williams) Strickler.
He is survived by three children, Brett Strickler of Manheim, Angela Strickler, wife of Thomas Strickler, of Columbia, and Debra Nissley of Lebanon; two grandsons, Brandon Aukamp and Daryl Nissley; a granddaughter, Diane (Nissley) Longenecker; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Amos Strickler of Lititz: and various nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Strickler, Robert Strickler, and three sisters, Jean Rice, Catherine Gallagher, and Patsy Chant.
Henry attended Milton Hershey School. He worked for many years as a machinist at Raymark in Manheim. He enjoyed many hobbies including playing golf, racing and building micro midget cars, attending automobile races, and restoring motorcycles both for himself and others. He also spent a lot of time with his dog, Toby.
There are no services planned. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
