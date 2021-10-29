Henry B. Stoltzfus, age 84, of 1735 Valley Road, Christiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Mary K. Swarey Stoltzfus, who passed on May 21, 2011. They married on December 3, 1959. He was born in Elverson on August 28, 1937, son of the late Benjamin F. and Nancy Beiler Stoltzfus.
Henry was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by 4 sons; Benjamin F. husband of Beckie Fisher Stoltzfus of Delta, Jacob S. husband of Bena Glick Stoltzfus and Enos S. husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Stoltzfus both of Willow Street, Isaac S, husband of Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus of Christiana, 5 daughters; Barbie S. wife of Levi S. Stoltzfus of Oxford, Sarah S. wife of Levi Z. Stoltzfus of Wisconsin, Nancy S. Stoltzfus at home, Katie F. wife of the late Daniel Fisher of New Providence, Mary S. wife of David E. Yoder of Glenville, 86 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and numerous step great-grandchildren, and a sister, Fannie wife of Mose Glick of New Providence. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, 7 brothers; Jacob, Stephen, David, Abram, Menno, Enos, Leroy, and 5 sisters; Sarah, Lizzie, Nancy, Mary, and Katie.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1735 Valley Road, Christiana, on Friday, October 29, at 11 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
