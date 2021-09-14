Henry B. Navaroli, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, September 11, 2021. Born in McKeesport, PA, he was the son of the late Antonio and Angelina (D'Nardo) Navaroli. He was the husband of 55 years to the late Margaret L. Navaroli, who died in 2003 and companion of Donna M. Marion, who died in 2017.
Henry was a longtime employee of Federal Mogul where he was employed for over 40 years. His most recent position was plant supervisor.
A Christian, he enjoyed playing golf and was a skilled bowler. He looked forward to playing poker every month with his retired friends. Henry was known to make friends easily and they meant everything to him. He was also a member of the Lititz VFW, Post 1463. More than anything, Henry held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Henry is survived by his children: Lawrence H. Navaroli, of Defiance, PA; Michael E. Navaroli, husband of Judy, of Michigan, Steven L. Navaroli, husband of Gail, of Dallastown; and Angela M. Martin, wife of Mark, of Lancaster. He is also survived by a sister, Blonda "Bea" Testasecca; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 7PM to 9PM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 8PM, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the funeral home with a viewing from 7PM to 8PM. Flowers are welcome, but contributions in Henry's memory may also be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
