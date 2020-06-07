Henry Alan Reinhold, of Mount Joy, PA passed way at his home Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 58. Henry is the son of the late Robert F. and Alice J. Reinhold. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Clyde Reinhold.
He is survived by three brothers, Robert E. and wife Lisa of Vanderbilt, PA., Herman A. of Ottawa, IL, and Harvey of Middletown, PA, one sister, Jean L. Retherford of Greenville, NC, and 2 sisters-in law, Erlene Reinhold of Westfield, PA and Kathy Reed of Carlisle, PA. Henry had numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Interment will be at the Frystown Cemetery, Bush Alley, Meyerstown, PA 17067. Service will be 9 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Memorial service will be held following interment at the Good News Church, 124 State Road, Mechanicsburg, PA at 11:30 AM.
