Henry A. Kinsinger, 70, of 325 Newport Rd., Leola, entered into rest on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the home of his brother-in-law in Gordonville. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mattie Lapp Kinsinger. He was the husband of Salina H. Peachey Kinsinger. They were married 28 years last October. A printer, Henry was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: brothers, Levi married to Arie, Prattsburg, NY, Benjamin married to Emma, Brownstown, Samuel married to Malinda, Gordonville; a sister, Lydia married to the late Bennie King and the late Isaac Lapp, Holtwood; brothers-in-law, Ben Yoder, Springs, William Herschberger, Gordonville. Three sisters, Susan Kinsinger, Mary Yoder and Drusilla Herschberger preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the home of Jesse Riehl, 355A Newport Rd., Leola. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's Leola
