Henry A. "Hank" Krakowski, 83, of 7 Windsor Lane, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Ashland on March 5, 1937, he was the son of the late Henry and Genevieve (Kroutch) Krakowski.
Hank was a 1955 graduate of Mount Carmel Joint Senior High School. He worked as a Cost Analyst for Warner Lambert Pharmaceutical Co. On February 7, 1959, in the former St. Joseph's Church, Mt. Carmel, he married Marie A. Rydzeski, who preceded him in death on March 16, 2018.
Hank most recently attended St. James Church in Lititz. As a child he was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Mt. Carmel and later was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata.
In his younger days he enjoyed taking vacations with his family. They made many fond memories camping, riding motorcycles and fishing. After taking an early retirement at 55 from Warner Lambert, Hank and his wife, Marie moved to Cape Cod, a vacation spot that they fell in love with. Hank enjoyed 10 years of excellent surf fishing while on Cape Cod. Hank and Marie decided to move back to Lititz, PA to be closer to family and spend quality time with their grandchildren.
Hank is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife, Beth of Lititz, and Mark Krakowski and his wife, Lisa of Milford; a brother, Robert Krakowski; two grandsons, Sean Krakowski and Andrew Krakowski; a granddaughter, Alexandra Krakowski; a step granddaughter, Brittany Morgan and husband, Jared; and two great-step granddaughters, Peyton and Riley. In addition to his wife and parents, Hank was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Krakowski.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to Hospice & Community Care, at 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine Street, Mt. Carmel, PA, C. J. Lucas IV, Supervisor.