Henrietta M. Shertzer, 80, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she deeply loved, on Wednesday, April 13, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Her husband, John W. Shertzer, survives. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 3rd.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Elmeda (Bowman) Martin.
Henrietta was employed as a housekeeper for Bird-In-Hand Family Inn for 20 years.
A member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, she enjoyed flower gardening and cooking for family and friends. Her infectious smile and laughter and her joy for life are remembered by many. She was deeply involved in the lives of all her children and grandchildren, proven by the many, many pictures hanging on the walls of their home.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Teresa married to David Groff, Lancaster and Todd married to Twila Shertzer, Lancaster; five grandchildren, Josiah Groff husband to Casi (Smucker) Groff and Abby (Groff) King wife of Jesse King, Dylan Shertzer husband to Makayla (Horning) Shertzer, Tanner Shertzer fiancé of Megan Rogers, and Sawyer Shertzer; two great-grandchildren; and two step-siblings.
She was preceded in death by three step-siblings.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 6 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 - 10 a.m. Burial will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Big Picture Soccer, 1914 Longview Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or at www.bigpicturesoccer.com. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
