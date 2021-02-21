Henrietta Jane Weidner, 88, of Landisville, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Cora (Truckermiller) Giddings. Henrietta was the wife of the late Walter E. Weidner who passed away November 20, 1988.
Henrietta was a graduate of Mount Penn High School class of 1950. After high school, she worked as a dental assistant. Henrietta moved to Lancaster County where she worked for Longenecker's Hatchery in Elizabethtown and later Johnsons Bus Company in Rheems. After retirement, she worked part-time as a cashier at K-Mart in Elizabethtown. Henrietta enjoyed reading, especially the Debbie Macomber books, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.
She was caring, kind, and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Henrietta will be missed by her family and friends.
Henrietta is survived by two daughters, Greta L. Kauffman, wife of Edward of Mayaguez, PR, and Heidi J. Roye, wife of Jim of Landisville; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com