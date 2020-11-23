Henrietta C. Wallace, age 92, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, formerly of Oxford, passed away on November 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Wallace who passed in 2002. Born in Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Criswell and Mabel Prange Criswell Watley. She was a Kitchen Manager at the Oxford Senior Center. Henrietta enjoyed cooking, all animals, volunteering at her church and at the Fulton Grange. She loved reading scriptures and most of all loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Gerry wife of Craig Hershey of Manheim, 2 grandsons, Eric Hershey of Lancaster and Justin husband of Rachel Lefever Hershey of Manheim, a brother, Richard Watley of N.C. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wallace and a twin brother, Stewart "Smoke" Criswell.
A private viewing and funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family with an interment in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pleasant View Benevolent Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. reynoldsandshivery.com