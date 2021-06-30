Helma M. Diemer, 91, of Neffsville, PA, passed away on June 27, 2021. Born in Camden, NJ in 1930, she was first generation American and the daughter of the late Bernard and Anna Rock. Helma was the loving wife of the late Arthur W. Diemer who passed away in February, 1992.
Over her life, Helma set the example for being a full-time working mother and homemaker. She worked in factories, retail, administrative, specialized keypunch, purchasing and payroll in various industries. She was also active at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, a world traveler, gardener and an avid reader.
Helma is survived by son, Michael Diemer and his wife Maryanne, daughter, Linda Diemer and her husband Bob Pajuodis, son, John Diemer and his wife Dee, and daughter, Kris Pryor and her husband Doug Pryor. Also surviving are six grandchildren; Todd Bloomer, Kevin Bloomer, Samara Elliot, Linda Frey, Lori Frey, and Lisa Wallace as well as 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Helma was predeceased by her grandson, Sean Diemer, and her sister, Hilda Holtznagel.
There will be a viewing on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 10-11AM at St. John Neumann Catholic School (not the church), 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Helma's final resting place will be with her husband at Sunset Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 in Helma's name. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com