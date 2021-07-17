Helene Pulaski Hartmann, 74, peacefully passed away surrounded by her adoring family arm in arm, with prayer and song, on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Lancaster, PA. Born in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Smieya) and Edward T. Pulaski. She was the loving wife of Manfred "Fred" Hartmann, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
A graduate of the Notre Dame Academy on Staten Island, she attended Hunter College in New York City, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English. Following graduation, she became a teacher in the New York City Public schools. She also spent several years working with the elderly at the Office of Aging. Helene always had strong compassion towards the elderly and an affinity to help bring them happiness through music and song.
After marrying, she moved to Florissant, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis, where two of her three daughters were born. In 1977, Helene and family moved to Lancaster County. In Lancaster, she became a friend to all. Her loving nature and effervescent smile touched so many hearts. While remaining active in St. Stanislaus Kosta Church on Staten Island, she also was involved with Historic St. Mary's and Lancaster Catholic High School, where she served on the board.
A loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother, Helene held a special place in each one of her grandchildren's hearts and they in hers. They were as devoted to her as she was to them and they remained her proudest accomplishment, sharing in their lives at all times. She passed on the gift of music to each of them, which she inherited from her father, a renowned bandleader in his day. She provided them with lessons and never missed a concert of theirs or any chance to listen to one of them perform, whether on stage or in the living room. Helene created and instilled countless traditions. She went the extra mile to make birthdays special, and Christmas Eve at her house was always a magical and sacred occasion.
Helene loved to sing and could impress everyone with the lyrics to any song. She sang as a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz chorus for many years. She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage and was fluent in the language. One of her favorite things to do was to attend Polish mass online. She enjoyed traveling with her family, whether it was going to the seashore, sightseeing, or adventuring in a spontaneous road trip with no destination in mind. She particularly enjoyed visiting Europe.
Helene was able to create a special bond anywhere she went with everyone she met. Her style and wit, and her generous and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Spij z Bogiem our beautiful, blue eyed, Polish angel.
In addition to her devoted husband, she is survived by her daughters: Alexandra Tufano and her husband, Daniel of Lancaster, Adrienne Smith and her husband Douglas of Lancaster, Margaret Fisher and her husband, Thaddaeus of Chester Springs and five grandchildren: Olivia Tufano, Nicholas Tufano, Claudia Smith, Benjamin Smith and Thaddaeus Paul Fisher, and her brother Edward T. Pulaski and his wife Brenda of Staten Island, NY.
A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 109 York Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10301. Interment will be private at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, c/o Rev Jacek P Wozny, 109 York Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10301.
