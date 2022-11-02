Helene Dellas Lintner, 82, passed away at her Manor Township residence on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Born in Lancaster, Helen was the daughter of the late John H. and Evelyn M. (Scheid) Lintner.
She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1959 and worked as a bookkeeper for the former United Twine & Paper Company in Lancaster for 25 years. Helene then did office work at the Lancaster County Courthouse before retiring. She also worked parttime for Mangold's Tax Service for many years.
Helene loved the Lord with all her heart, and she served her church, Community United Methodist Church, as a secretary and offering counter. Helene also ministered to shut-ins by sending them greeting cards.
She bowled in the league at Rocky Springs, and enjoyed traveling the US with the team, as well as travelling to various European countries. Helene collected Teddy Bears and doing counted cross stitch.
Helene is survived by her two sisters, Deanna L. Greene of Lancaster, and Johnny Mae, wife of Paul B. Kautz, Jr. of Millersville: as well as her six nephews and their families.
A graveside service to celebrate Helene's life will take place Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10 AM at Riverview Burial Park, South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send onine condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »