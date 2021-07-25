Helena Rose Roberts

Helena R. Roberts, 80, of Masonic Village, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 surrounded by her children. Born in Audubon, NJ she was the daughter of the late Clinton, Sr. and Ethel (David) Amspacher. She was the wife of the late Kim Roberts who passed away in 2000.
She was a 1959 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School.
Helena worked as an administrator at Millersville University in the Career Planning and Placement Center from 1977-1993. Prior to her career at Millersville, she worked at Fulton Bank and Acme. She volunteered at Hospice & Community Care, and Mill Road Elementary School in Elizabethtown.
She was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and then Colemanville United Methodist Church.
Helena enjoyed shopping the blue-light specials at K-Mart, walking, gardening, playing bingo, bus trips to the casinos and she loved her 3 schnauzers. She loved her children, grandchildren and her three great-grandsons. She also donated stuffed animals with homemade scarves and hats to children.
The last several years she was a resident at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. She enjoyed walking around the campus, driving in her golf cart and eating/socializing at the numerous restaurants.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Burkett (Mark) of Elizabethtown and son, John Donovan of Frederick, MD. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Nick Ferraro (Kaity), Gina Koons (Kaleb), Chelsea Donovan, Riley Donovan and her three great-grandsons, Logan, Michael Ferraro and Vince Koons; six siblings, Betty Neff (Ken), Clinton Jr. (Sue), Tillie King (Dick), Jeanie Miller (Denny), Steve (Deb), and Shirley Sellers (Jeff). She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernie Donovan and sister, Ethel Harper.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Masonic Children's Home, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 Attn: Office of Mission Advancement and Development. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com