Helen Z. (Martin) Feeg, 76, of North Heidelberg Township, Berks County, passed away peacefully after a three-week battle with leukemia, on Sunday, March 28, 2021, into the waiting arms of her Father, surrounded by her loving family in her residence. She was the loving wife of James A. Feeg and a daughter of the late Harvey W. and Mary Ann (Zimmerman) Martin.
She was born in Lancaster and was an active member of Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, Ephrata, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Helen was a proud graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1975. She was employed by Reading Hospital, working as a Registered Nurse for several years until she became a Home Health Care Nurse in 1991 until her retirement in 1998, caring for hundreds of individuals during her career.
Throughout her life, outside of nursing, Helen had a great passion for sewing. She had completed thousands of comforters which were sent around the world by Christian Aid Ministries.
In addition to her husband James, Helen is survived by her step children, Donna Fehr, Linda, wife of Ernest Gelsinger, Denise, wife of Anthony Brochu, Jr., and Dennis, husband of Mary Beth Feeg. She was the proud grandmother of Nathan and Joshua Fehr, Sonia Arnold, Kaitlin Kaczor, Benjamin Gelsinger, Karlene Keys, Kirsten Brochu, Megan and Joseph Feeg; and the great-grandmother of Nieva Arnold.
She is also survived by her siblings, Harvey Z., widower of Orpha (Musser) Martin, Lester, husband of Evelyn (Ramer) Martin, Titus, husband of Alma (Martin) Martin, Luke, husband of Mary (Rice) Martin, Ernest, husband of Louella (Brubacher) Martin, Irvin, husband of Thelma (Snyder) Martin, Anna Ruth (Martin), widow of Allen Burkholder, Nora Martin, Frances (Martin), wife of Paul Shirk, Arlene (Martin), wife of Elmer Burkholder, Grace (Martin), wife of Richard Snyder; sister-in-law, Mattie (Burkholder) Martin, widow of predeceased brother, Wilmer Martin; brother-in-law, Melvin Hoover, widower of predeceased sister, Mary Ella (Martin) Hoover; brother-in-law, Linford Snyder, husband of Audrey (Zimmerman) Snyder and widower of predeceased sister, Vera (Martin) Snyder; brother-in-law, Richard Feeg; and sister-in-law, Nancy Lynn Feeg; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and their families.
Helen was also predeceased by her grandson, Zachary Gelsinger.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday morning, April 2, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata, PA. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m on Friday morning. Interment will conclude the services in Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Helen's memory to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610.
The family would like to thank all who have provided support during this difficult time, but we rejoice that she is with her Lord and Savior.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown and Topton, PA are in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.