Helen Y. Bingaman, 88 of Columbia, formerly of Manor Township passed away Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023 at home. Born on October 26, 1934 in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Clayton W. and Myrtle Charles Newcomer. She was the wife of Dorsey G. Bingaman, who preceded her in death.
Helen graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1952. She retired from Millersville University in 1996 where she worked in accounts receivables. Helen enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Italy and Ireland. She enjoyed gardens, bicycling, golfing and bowling. Helen was a practical and down to earth lady who also supported her immediate and extended family.
Helen will be missed by her son, Derrick G. "Rick" Bingaman of Collegetown; her niece, Ann Lefever of Shalimar, FL and her grandnieces, Jereann Lefever Crowley of Versailles, KY, Nicole Lefever of Dayton, OH and Renee Lefever of Triangle, VA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Newcomer and her sister, HIlda Lefever.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's memorial service on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM to 2 PM on Monday. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Helen's memory to St. Anne's Retirement Home or Hospice & Community Care.
