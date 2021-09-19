Helen W. Snavely, 94, of York, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services North, York. Born in Elizabeth Township, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mabel Witmer Snavely who preceded her in death.
Helen received her associates degree from Hesston College and later attained her registered nursing degree from Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City. For two years she was a nurse in Vietnam serving 1,800 patients a month for the Mennonite Central Committee August 1966-August 1968. A dedicated nurse, she worked at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, including on research on sickle cell anemia. In her early years Helen worked with her parents at the former Snavely's Greenhouse in Brickerville. Helen was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. She visited museums and arts and crafts shows, collecting pottery and art. She traveled extensively, both nationally and internationally.
Surviving is a sister, Lois Frey Gray wife of Grayfred B. Gray of Kennett Square and numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are three sisters: Ruth Frey, Irene Ramos, and Miriam Longenecker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's remembrance service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery. Please note: CDC guidelines will be followed by asking everyone to wear a mask for any indoor activities during visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Helen's memory to: Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com