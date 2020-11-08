Helen W. Greene, 86, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 04, 2020. She was the 13th of 13 children and daughter of the late Chester M. and Marie (Green) Hess. Helen was the wife of the late Douglass Greene and had previously been married to the late Richard L. Keck. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Columbia and was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1952. Upon graduation, Helen began her impressive career within Civilian Army Logistics activities in the Eastern and Western USA and Korea. Her duty assignments began at Marietta Transportation Corps Depot, Middletown Air Material Area, U.S. Army's Mutual Security Directorate, Logistics Control Office-Atlantic Division and the Catalog Data Center, all at Marietta, Middletown and New Cumberland, PA. They continued at the U.S. Army Logistics Center of Fort Lee, VA, Headquarters 6th Support Center in Taegu Korea, Headquarters Department of the Army Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics in Washington, DC, U.S. Army Logistics Evaluation Agency in New Cumberland and at Sharpe Army Depot, and finally the Department of Defense Western Division Deputy Director of Distribution at Sharpe in Lathrop, CA. She graduated from the Defense Inventory Management Development Course. She retired from her Federal civilian career after 32 years and was employed three more years within the private sector.
Within her large immediate and extended family, she was known to have a very generous heart and personally helped many at their time of need. She adored and spoiled her beloved kitty cat, Joey. Throughout her long life, she spent many, many weekends at Long Level having fun with family, eating, boating, jet skiing and water skiing. Even as recently as 2019, at age 85, she spent a full day with her Kise great-grandchildren riding all the roller coasters and enjoying the Wave Pool on a very hot day at Hershey Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda (Samuel) Gatchell, and a son, Brian (Michele) Keck. She was the very proud grandmother of Joel (Theresa) Kise, Joshua (Michelle) Kise, Todd Gatchell (deceased), Kevin (Juliana) Luttman and Allison Luttman, and much loved great-grandchildren, Milana, Landon and Shaylyn Kise and Carson Luttman. Surviving also is her sister, Patsy Kline and many nieces and nephews. Her Greene family descendants include step-daughters, Carol Lombardo and Beth Greene, step-sons, Douglass and Kevin (Linda) Greene. The Greene grandchildren include Katherine Greene, Renee Greene, Rachel (Ray) Lake and Joseph Greene, Nicholas (Brandi) Lombardo and Christopher (Tashana) Lombardo. Greene great-grandchildren are Joseph Lombardo, Emma Johnson, Riley, Aiden and Luke Lombardo, Skylar and Fox Greene, Ryder and Reagan Lake. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Greene and eleven brothers and sisters.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »