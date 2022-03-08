Helen Victoria Long Wireback entered into eternal peace on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of late Theodore Long and Violet Moser and the wife of the late Royal R. Wireback who passed away in 2002. She lovingly raised and is survived by three children, Steve Wireback of New Providence, Robert Wireback, husband of Leslie of Washington Boro, and Mary Andrew, wife of Bud of Lancaster, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Helen was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church her entire life and was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High, Class of 1944. In addition to being a wonderful mother and homemaker, Helen was a legal secretary for many years for the late Roger W. Simpson Esq. and worked in admittance for the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster.
She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Helen's colorful afghan blankets were a specialty creation that we all benefited from. After retirement, Mom and Dad spent most of their time at their home in Ocean City, MD. After Dad's passing, Mom found a new love, her dog Jack. Those who met Jack remember his bite and bark first, but he was Mom's protector and a faithful companion for 17 years. Helen loved trinket shopping on the boardwalk and people watching. Her favorite way to relax was listening to big bands and crooners of the 40's, enjoying a glass of Chardonnay and being with her family. Mom had a great sense of humor and was full of love that she showered on her family. Mom will be dearly missed by her family and all that knew her. She left an indelible mark on all of us, and we are eternally grateful that we had the honor, pleasure, and privilege of being her children.
Funeral service will be private at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
