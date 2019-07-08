Helen V. Zuck, 98, of 2499 Zerbe Rd., Narvon, formerly of Blue Ball, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center following a short illness. Her husband, Rae R. Simpson, preceded her in death in 1964.
Born in Parkesburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin E. and Viola (Crosson) Pierce.
Helen was employed for a number of years in the sewing factory in Paradise. A woman of the Methodist faith, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters: Nancy L. married to William St. John, Atglen and Elizabeth "BJ" married to Harry Zimmerman, East Earl, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Patricia Simpson and two brothers.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Cemetery, Paradise. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.