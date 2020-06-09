Helen V. Pittman

Helen V. Elville Hummel Pittman, age, 91, of Buck Heights Road, Quarryville, PA died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Vicki Henderson.
She was the wife of Melvin E. Pittman. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clifton L. and Hazel R. Cummings Hummel.
She was very proud of her profession of being an LPN, working for several nursing homes, and retiring from Calvary Fellowship Homes in 1988.
A member of Lampeter United Methodist Church, she loved telling everyone about her Lord and Savior, and enjoyed listening to the praise band. She was a very kind, generous and giving person, always putting others first, and was devoted to her family. Helen enjoyed making fudge for her doctors, dentists, and all of her family. She enjoyed traveling, and visited most of the United States and the Caribbean Islands.
Surviving besides her husband Mel, are two daughters, Vicki wife of Ronald Henderson of Lancaster, Deborah wife of Brian McFalls of Quarryville; 4 grandchildren, Greg husband of Nicole Henderson, Matthew McFalls, Nicole wife of Matthew Althouse, Connor McFalls; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ronald Henderson, Jr. and a baby brother, Clifton Hummel, Jr.
A public graveside service will be held at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:30PM with Rev. Dr. John Smith officiating. Please wear a mask at the family's request. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lampeter, PA 17537. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
