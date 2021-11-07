Helen V. (Gorski) Wellwood, 100, of Lancaster, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2021. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Boleslaw and Stephania Gorski from Poland, and spent the early part of her life in upstate New York before moving to Lancaster in 1965. For more than 50 years, she was the loving and devoted wife of Henry W. Wellwood (deceased).
Helen was an accomplished cook, her specialty being pies jams and jellies, a passion which awarded her numerous ribbons at the Lampeter Fair for over forty years. Until her retirement, she worked as a cook in the cafeteria of the Lampeter Strasburg School District. Helen was also a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Church since 1965.
In addition to her husband Henry W. Wellwood, who passed in 1994, she is pre-deceased by her daughter Patricia Heaphy and husband James Heaphy of Fulton; sons-in-law Bradford DeRocha and John C. Brown; and grandson Henry Troy Parsons. She is survived by her children, Janet Jessmore, wife of Jerry of Oswego, NY; Kathleen DeRocha of Hannibal, NY; Aileen Brown of Lancaster; Walter Wellwood of Lancaster; William Wellwood and his partner, Stephen Shade, of Claremont, CA.
“Grandma” is fondly remembered by her 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren, for regularly attending their extracurricular activities and the special events in their lives. Even the great-great grandchildren knew that she would remember each of their birthdays by sending them a card.
Helen will be interred with her husband at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003 on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Helen’s memory to your favorite charity.
To send the family a condolence, please visit,