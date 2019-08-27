Helen V. Booth, formerly of Quarryville, and New Providence, entered into rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at ManorCare, Lancaster. She was the widow of Paul M. Booth who died May 30, 2007. Born in Boyce, VA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude Cooper Wright.
A seamstress, Helen was employed by the former Tidy's Company in Quarryville. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
Surviving her are 4 children, Paul E. Booth of Quarryville, Steve married to Betty Booth of Quarryville, Jeff married to Tammy Booth of Lancaster, Tina married to Charles Knox of Quarryville; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00AM with Chaplain Margie Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Unit C, York, PA 17402.
