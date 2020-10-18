October 7, 2020 witnessed the passing of the loving, compassionate and giving Helen Smith Duncan. She passed in her childhood home in Lancaster after a long struggle with dementia. She was cared for the whole time by her six loving children.
Helen was born August 14, 1931 to the late Harold E. Smith and Malinda Shaub Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Harold S. Duncan.
Helen raised 6 loving children; Dennis, who passed in September of this year, Christine (David), Robert (Sharon), Andrew, Louise, and Luther (Wendy). She was a grandmother to fifteen, a great-grandmother to sixteen and a great-great-grandmother to one. They all cherished her. She always had a smile, a giving heart and time for many games of, Farkle, Yahtzee, Up-Jenkins, spoons and more.
Helen graduated from JP McCaskey High in 1949. She then started her family and gave her children the time and attention they needed to grow. She always wanted to be a nurse, and realized her dream in 1980 when she graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing with her Registered Nurse Degree!
She used her degree as a career nurse for Hospice of Lancaster which allowed her compassion and love for all to be used working with and consoling families as their loved ones passed. She retired in 2000.
Helen supported the Lancaster community as a volunteer for many causes. She assisted Hospice of Lancaster in their annual Labor Day Auction for 20 years. She sat on the School District of Lancaster board for two terms and the Children's Dyslexia Center of Lancaster board for over ten years. She assisted people in filing taxes as a vita volunteer, and she helped her daughter Louise as a bell choir member at several churches.
In addition to her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, Helen will be missed by her three remaining sisters, Kitty Dunn, Barbara Rightmire and Molly Sperandio. Helen was predeceased by her sister, Ann Probst.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
