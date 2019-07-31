Helen S. Gramm, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence. Born in Falmouth, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Shellenberger) Gebhard. Helen was the wife of the late Gerald Richard Gramm who passed away on October 30, 1997.
Helen was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1949. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, traveling, cooking and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by three children, Gary Gramm, husband of Cindy of Elizabethtown, Patricia Spence, wife of Steven of Mount Joy and Gerald Gramm II, husband of Barbara of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hazel Chapin, wife of Dave of Mount Joy and Hilma Mumma, wife of Clay of Lancaster; a brother, Howard Gebhard, husband of Beth of Lancaster; and two sisters-in-law, Kathryn Gebhard of Manheim and Leila Gebhard of Pensacola, FL.
She was preceded in death by a son, Roy D. Gramm; a daughter-in-law, Dianna Gramm; and two brothers, Herman and Harold Gebhard
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers and send contributions to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com