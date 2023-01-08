Helen S. Fritz, 89, formerly of Smoketown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Lakeside at Willow Valley. Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of Elwood and Elizabeth Bernhardt Smith. She lived in Lancaster City until she married Gordon W. Fritz in 1951 and moved to Smoketown where she lived until 2018. Together, they owned Smoketown Quality Dairy Sales. Gordon died in July of 2013 after 62 years of marriage. Helen attended Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church and loved sweet lemon treats and ice cream. She loved sports, especially when her sons and then later her grandchildren were playing.
Surviving are 2 sons, Gordon married to Suzanne Fritz, Leola, Ronald married to Kathleen Fritz, Lancaster; grandchildren, Jill married to Jimmy Parmer, Lititz, Geoff married to Erica Fritz, Allentown, Krissy married to Adam Koenig, Lancaster, Renee married to Chris Hall, Boise, ID; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara married to Len Bernas, Port Charlotte, FL; sisters-in-law, Shirley Fritz, and Doris Fritz. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Henry, sister-in-law, Fay Good.
The family would like to thank the Meadow Ridge 3rd floor and Lakeside staffs at Willow Valley Communities for their kind and compassionate care.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions to benefit the East Lampeter Township Park may be made to "East Lampeter Township" 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Kindly designate in the memo, "In Memory of Helen Fritz." Furman's Leola
