Helen R. Snader, 91, of Ephrata, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Noah C. Snader, in 2007. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Horace A. and Eva W. (Stauffer) Wanner.
Helen was a faithful member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, where she served as a Sunday School teacher.
She enjoyed her family and friends and had a lifelong interest in gardening and flowers, hiking, and being in the mountains.
Surviving are six children: Larry J. married to Linda (Weber) Snader, Harrisonburg, VA, Cheryl married to Gerald Wyble, Loganton, Beverly married to Robert Kenyon, Willow Spring, NC, Wanda married to Tim Dehan, Gettysburg, Leonard R. married to Gwendolyn (Yoder) Snader, East Earl, Andrea married to James Cramer, Tempe, AZ, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, Glenn R. married to Kirsten (Horning) Yoder, East Earl, and four siblings: Kathryn Kochel, Horace married to Dorothy (Leaman) Wanner, Edith married to Eugene Horning, and Margaret married to Marvin Weaver.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, K. Lynette Yoder, two sisters: Dorothy (Luke) Leaman and Jane (Raymond) Weaver and a brother Charles (Sylvia) Wanner.
Helen left these words of encouragement to those who remain: Praise be to God the maker of heaven and earth. He has an eternal home prepared for His followers to join Him in heaven when our time on earth ends. Glory and honor and praise to our God!
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl. The family will greet friends at Weaverland on Saturday from 1011:30 a.m. Interment will be private in the adjoining cemetery.
If desired, memorials in her memory may be sent to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.