Helen P. Snyder, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Moravian Manor. Born in Ashland, she was the daughter of the late, Raymond and Opal (Starr) Bernosky. Helen was the loving wife of Lawrence J. Snyder until his passing on their 63rd wedding anniversary, in 2014.
She will be remembered for her many dedicated years of working for Armstrong World Industries. She was also a member of the National Railway Historical Society, Citizens Police Academy of Lancaster, the Fulton Opera House, the Musical Art Society of Lancaster and the Lancaster Community Concert Association, PA and the Cotillion Club. In her free time, she enjoyed music, the theatre and handwriting analysis.
Helen is survived by her nephew, Carl Bernosky, husband of Margaret, of Ashland, nieces; Yvonne Staskel, wife of Gerald, of Mohnton and Barbara Tabak, wife of Sam, of Georgia, and an uncle, John Bernosky, as well as a host of grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents and husband, a brother, Carl Bernosky and sister-in law, Jean Bernosky.
Services for Helen will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, 2400 Centre Street, Ashland, PA 17921.
To send the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com