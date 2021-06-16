Helen P. Smith, 91, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor North where she has resided for the past six months. She was the wife of the late Ray B. "Jake" Smith who preceded her in death in 1982. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Helen Fischer Fleckenstein.
Helen graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1948 and attended the former St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She retired as a nurse having been employed in the medical offices of Dr. J. David Weinberg and Drs. John and James Jensen. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia, having helped in the church's annual fasnacht sale for many years. She will be remembered by her family for her sewing and knitting skill and the many handknitted sweaters she made for them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family which includes her daughters, Patricia H. wife of Steven Reese; Victoria M. wife of James Brommer; Barbara A. Mentzer; four grandchildren, Lara, Ryan, Michael and Brian; five great grandchildren, brothers, Joseph husband of Lola Fleckenstein and Louis husband of Janet Fleckenstein.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Oak Leaf Manor North and Caring Hospice for the loving care shown to Helen during her residence there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, June 18 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends prior to the mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's memory to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
