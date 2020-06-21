Helen P. Pyfer

It is with great sorrow we share the news of Helen's passing, Sunday morning June 14th, at the age of 73; after battling an aggressive and merciless form of cancer. She was the 2nd daughter to Harry and Patricia Musselman, who precede her in passing. Surviving is her (very slightly) older sister, Harriet, who is her identical twin and kindred spirit. Also surviving are her younger sisters Sharon and Sandy, and her brothers Lester and Steve. Her baby brother George unfortunately precedes Helen in his passing. Surviving further, although in great mourning, is her loving husband Jerry Pyfer. With their wedding anniversary coming in July, they were just shy of 52 years of marriage. Not only united in matrimony, but also in friendship, they were a perfect team, both for each other and for their children. A union tested and tried, but always renewed in love, outliving the test of time. Sharing also in this great sorrow are her surviving sons, her three boys Dan, Wayne and Kevin. Dan has joined hands in marriage with his wonderful wife Jordan (Smolinksi), and has extended our family with their two adorable and sweet daughters Lily and Zinnia.
Before starting her family, Helen worked many years at Hamilton Watch as a quality inspector. In her later years she worked also for Wyeth Labs. At home, she enjoyed caring for her colorful flower beds, presenting a reflection of her beautiful soul. She could also be found relaxing in her favorite lawn chair overlooking rolling fields. As the hummingbirds zipped around her, she loved to escape in a good book. Mystery thrillers were her favorite. Although gentle and peaceful, she was really a detective in mind, with a discerning wit. She also loved traveling this great country with Harriet, enduring long bus trips and flights to see the sights of God's glorious creation. She cataloged it all, with picture and journal, showing her appreciation of every moment here being a gift from God. Above all, Helen was a nurturing spirit. Her greatest delight in life was the raising of her family. She made us better through example; not just talking about being good to others, rather by living it every day. She was so maternal in character that even some of her son's friends would call her mom! With her granddaughters, she found that same peace of heart God designed her for, teaching a new generation her subtle virtues. She loved us all more than we can ever know. Her patience, kindness and forgiving heart gave example to what it means to live in grace. Not only was she willing to help those around her, she genuinely desired to help those around her. Even as she suffered through this dreadful disease, she remained apologetic for the care she needed, never complained once about the pain she was in or would subject others to her sadness and fears. The utter heartbreak that remains now shows how much she was loved. Rest in peace Helen, wife, mom, angel, light of our family, until we are together again in Christ.
An Outdoor Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will be private with Dr. Ted Ewing, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. An Open Reception will be held at a later date, to be announced when facilities become less restricted. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center or Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
