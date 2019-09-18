Helen O. Flinchbaugh, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Homestead Village.
She was born in Palmyra to the late Arthur and Hazel (Pennybecker) Witmer and was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Flinchbaugh who passed away in 2018.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata.
Helen was a teacher for Cocalico School District before retiring in 1988. She enjoyed, knitting, reading, traveling and crafts. She also enjoyed volunteering for various group including mission trips to Red Bird Mission in Kentucky and the Dominican Republic. She especially loved her cats.
Helen is survived by a son, Fredric H. Flinchbaugh of Ephrata; a daughter, Jenifer K. Flinchbaugh of Dover; two brothers, J. Ronald Witmer of Ephrata and Jan A., husband of Patricia Witmer of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Witmer.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11 AM, with Pastor Walter S. Carter officiating. Interment will take place in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913 or Water Street Rescue Mission 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.