Helen N. Layendecker, 97, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Born in Green Tree, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary (Wolf) and Vernon Wiggins. She was the beloved wife to the late Louis R. Layendecker, who passed in 2003.
Helen enjoyed playing bingo and the "Happy Hours" time at Rodney Park Senior Center. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter LuAnn Bicevskis (Ed); grandson Zac all of Lancaster and 3 sisters. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
