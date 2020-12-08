Helen N. Lamson, 82, of Lititz, died peacefully, and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after an extended illness. Born and raised on the family farm in Mallory, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Keitha (Hoyt) House. Helen was a graduate of Central Square High School, later married and raised four children in Oswego, NY.
Helen later worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Brethren Village Retirement Community, Lititz; previously she was employed as a nursing assistant at Loretto Heights in Oswego, NY. Helen held a passion of caring and serving others. She was an avid reader enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and others. Helen's recipes will be cherished and passed on to the next generation. Helen had a strong faith in the Lord and had a deep passion for her family. Helen enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended visits with her sister and brother in upstate NY.
Surviving are three sons: Christopher Lamson of Ithaca, NY, Kevin husband of Jeanette Lamson of Lititz, Gregory Lamson of Homer, NY, a daughter, Faith wife of Peter Siegrist of Newmanstown, eight grandchildren: Rachael, Chase, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Gavin, Gabreann, Kyle, Kara, and a sister, Bernice English of Hastings, NY. Preceding her in death is a brother, Kenneth House and a sister, Erma Wright.
Services for Helen will be private and at the convenience of the family. An interment is planned for later in spring/summer of 2021 in upstate NY near the farm in Mallory, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Helen's memory to: Central PA Food Bank, Harrisburg Branch, 3908 Corey Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.