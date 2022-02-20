Helen N. Butzer, 94, of Millersville passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022. Born in Lancaster County, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillie Neuhauser and the loving wife of Richard K Butzer until his passing in 2008.
Helen graduated from McCaskey High School and went to work for Bell Telephone. She took several years off to raise her family and returned to the workforce at Hager's Department Store and later as a Teacher's Aide for the School District of Lancaster.
Helen loved to travel, read and play pinochle. Helen was an avid bowler belonging to a Leisure Lanes League for many years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Millersville. Helen and her husband attended as many of their grandchildren's sporting events as they could, often leaving one and going right to another in all kinds of weather. She was a devoted grandmother and a friend to all. If someone was sick or in need, she was right there to help. The staff at Legends of Lancaster where she lived for 2 years called her "grandma" and were in tears at her passing. A kinder, gentler person would be hard to find.
Helen will be missed by her children Susan Arnold (Dennis), Michael Butzer (Kathy) and Gary Butzer (Victoria). She will also be missed by her grandchildren Lisa Swisher, Jason Arnold, Ryan Butzer, Jocelyn Hockley, Joshua Mull, Alex Mull, Patrick Arnold, Daniel Butzer and Katie Butzer. She also leaves behind 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Helen was predeceased by grandsons Kyle Butzer and Greg Butzer and siblings George, Dorothy, Mildred, Richard, Gladys, Elsie and Robert.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA at 11 AM. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 AM.
