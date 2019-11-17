Helen Mavraganis, 96, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Westfield, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, and most recently at Homestead Village in Lancaster, PA.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, John Mavraganis, a career employee of IBM Corporation. Helen was a devoted mother and homemaker. Together they were founding members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Westfield and Helen was an active participant and officer of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She contributed her talents for baking and preparing Greek delicacies to the annual festival programs and offered her energies teaching Sunday school.
Daughter of the late Harry Dukas and Mary Dukas of Sparta, Greece, she is survived by a sister, Letty Kerasiotis, of Queens, NY, two loving sons and daughters-in-law, Peter J. and Elizabeth Mavraganis and Theodore D. and Barbara Mavraganis; and six grandchildren, Gregory Mavraganis, John Peter Mavraganis, Elizabeth Mavraganis, Andrew Mavraganis, Theodore J. Mavraganis, and Christine Mavraganis, and six great-grandchildren. Helen's greatest joy was celebration and frequent family gatherings.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 250 Gallows Hill Road in Westfield, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery, 1100 E. Broad St., Westfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
