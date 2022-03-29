Helen Mary Wanner, age 96 of Narvon, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Tel Hai Retirement Community. Born in Narvon, she was the daughter of the late David Ira and Helen Mary Mast Wanner. Helen graduated from Honey Brook High School and then West Chester State College in 1947 with her degree in Elementary Education. She later graduated from Millersville College with her degree in Library Science. Helen was a teacher at Pine Grove Elementary, teacher and librarian at Salisbury Elementary, and then was the Pequea Valley Intermediate School librarian. She was a member of Pequea Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, an elder, and a member of the Women's Missionary Society. In her free time, she loved reading, doing sudoku, cryptogram, and crossword puzzles, helping on the family farm, and spending time with all of her nieces and nephews.
Surviving are 2 nephews: Alfred M. Jr., husband of Carolynne Melleby Wanner of Narvon, David I., husband of Ruth Forrey Wanner of Coatesville, her niece: Jacqueline C., wife of Charles Leddy of Colombia, 12 great nieces and nephews, 17 great great nieces and nephews, and 1 great great great nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother: Alfred M., late husband of the late Catherine J. "Kitty" Stephens Wanner.
A funeral service will take place at Pequea Presbyterian Church, 273 Cambridge Road, Gap, on Thursday, March 31st at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Helen's nephew Alfred will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's honor to the Pequea Presbyterian Church Missions Fund. shiveryfuneralhome.com