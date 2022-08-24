Helen Marie (Pugh) Russo, 80, of Lititz, passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, August 22, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Sponza) Pugh. She was the loving wife of Anthony Russo, with whom she shared exactly 58 years of marriage.
While living in New York, Helen was a member of St. Aiden's Church where she served as a Catechist. While living in Lititz, she was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was known for being a fantastic cook, and enjoyed crochet, going to the beach, and shopping. She especially loved taking care of her grandchildren and was a loving and dutiful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be very much missed.
In addition to her husband, Anthony, Helen is survived by her daughters, Margaret A. Fitzpatrick (husband, Shawn) of Lititz, Elizabeth A. Migdon (husband, Michael) of Lititz, Anna M. Mollitor (husband, Gary) of Mountville, Felicia A. Mayo of Lancaster, Helena M. Proler (husband, Benjamin) of Lancaster, and Diana F. Feguer (husband, Robert) of Elizabethtown; her 14 grandchildren, Alyssa (husband, Shawn), Jamie, Maxwell, Gabrille, Anthony (wife, Chloe), Victoria, Catherine, Marc, Marissa, Daniel, Zachary, Dominick, Thomas, and Lilianna; sisters Joan Labiento (husband, Richard) and Georgianna O'Toole (husband, George); and brother Lawrence Pugh (wife, Margaret). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Pugh and Michael Pugh.
Viewings will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM 8:00 PM and on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior at 1:00 PM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
