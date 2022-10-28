Helen Mae Sands November 23, 1930-October 25, 2022

Helen Mae Sands, 91, rural Roaring Spring, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022. She was born in Paradise, Lancaster County, daughter of the late John H. and Mary (Eby) Ranck.
Surviving are three children: Kenneth E. Sands, Carl D. Sands, and Karen L. Lytle six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, J. Ray Ranck.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Sands, and a sister, Erma R. Kauffman.
Friends will be received from 10 until 11 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Bice Memorial Chapel at Homewood, 437 Givler Dr., Martinsburg, PA 16662, where a funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment and committal service will be held at Dry Hill Cemetery, Woodbury. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg. www.bolgerfuneralhome.com
