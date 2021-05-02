Helen Mae McMinn, 85, made the journey home to Heaven on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 to be with her husband, the late Donald McMinn, Sr. on the occasion of their 65th wedding anniversary. A lifelong Lancaster resident, she was the daughter of the late Esta V. (Wineka) and Charles A. Reynolds.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Helen went on to work as a bookkeeper/office manager for Bud Fisher Auto Sales and various other car dealerships, most recently working for Meals on Wheels until retiring at the age of 70. In her retirement, she spent time reading to seniors at Country Meadows. She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church. Helen loved taking family trips to Ocean City, MD. She was an avid reader; her favorite genre was non-fiction, primarily biographies. Helen enjoyed word search puzzles, taking long walks, and listening to hymns. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Helen is lovingly survived by her daughters, Donna Kienzle of Lancaster, Debra Reynolds (Pat) of Lancaster, Diane Kirsch (Mike) of Landisville, her son, Donald McMinn, Jr. (Kim) of Akron, her brother, James Reynolds (Cissy) of West Chester, her grandchildren, Traci, Rich, and Monica, and her five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Sylvan Keller, Charles Reynolds, Charlotte Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, and Robert Reynolds, and son-in-law, Rick Kienzle.
A Funeral Service will be held for Helen on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603 with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, or the Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Road #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.
