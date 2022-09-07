Helen Mae Ginter Gerhart, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2022 in Corpus Christi, TX. Helen was born in Ephrata, PA, on November 11, 1934 to the late Raymond A. Ginter and Elsie Mae Fauber Ginter.
She grew up in the Ephrata area and graduated from Ephrata Senior High School. Helen married the late Ivan J. Gerhart in 1956. In addition to raising three children, Helen was employed by the RCA Corporation. She enjoyed spending time with family, golf, ballroom dancing and travel to many of the world's most interesting destinations.
Helen is survived by her three children: Stacey L. Gerhart, Debra R. Gerhart and Stephen J. Gerhart, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ivan J. Gerhart and her sister, Rose M. Grube.
There is no service scheduled at this time, Helen will be interred with her late husband, Ivan J. Gerhart, at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
