Helen M. Trissler, 81, of St. Peter Apartments, Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Helen was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late C. Fred and Mildred Barley Sangrey. She worked as an assembler at KD Tool before her retirement and was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one son: Benjamin M. Trissler and two grandchildren: Coral Amber Trissler and Rolynn Michael Trissler. She was preceded in death by one sister: Mary Ann Sangrey.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
