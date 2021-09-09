Helen M. Tiedeken of Westville, New Jersey was called home to our Lord on September 6, 2021. She passed away peacefully after 100 wonderful years on this Earth, leaving a legacy of faith, family and friends.
Legacy
Born on January 25th, 1921 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to parents Thomas and Ellen Gaynor, she grew up with her brother, Thomas Gaynor. She was married to her loving husband, Radcliffe Tiedeken at Holy Child Church on January 17, 1948, who preceded her in death.
She and her husband raised their two boys in Westville, NJ where they were parishioners of St. Anne's Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, friend and neighbor on Spruce Street for nearly 65 years.
Helen Tiedeken loved nothing more than to be around people. Her most prized possessions were her pictures of family and friends, which she loved to show off to her guests. As the years passed and it became more difficult to travel to her family, she continued to maintain these relationships through Facebook. Helen was constantly communicating and commenting on pictures of her family, friends, and loved ones.
Helen had a wonderful way of cherishing and celebrating the big and small moments in life. No matter which holiday was upon you, Helen would never miss sending her sons, grandchildren or great grandchildren a handwritten card. She raised two tough sons, but when they were all together, even her charm transformed them into avid Hallmark movie aficionados over the years.
Besides her husband, she had one other true love: The Philadelphia Phillies. She never missed a game or an opportunity to discuss the team's struggles or successes. One of her most cherished memories was meeting World Series winning manager Charlie Manuel at Phillies Spring Training in Clearwater, FL. She was a true fan of the team and converted many others around her into Phillies fans over the years.
Family
She celebrated her 100th birthday with a wonderful party where family and friends came together for a 'once in a century' celebration. And with her recent passing, one can only smile when thinking of the heavenly homecoming with her husband Radcliffe and those that have preceded her in eternal life.
She leaves behind a loving family that will miss her dearly. Sons; Michael Tiedeken and wife Peg of West Deptford, NJ and son Patrick Tiedeken and wife Kimberly of Lancaster, PA. Grandchildren; Tracey Davidson and husband Michael, Bobby Tiedeken and wife Diana, Nathan Tiedeken and wife Shannon, Cara Torres and husband Roberto, Krista Brady and husband Shawn, and Nolan Tiedeken and wife Vanessa. Great Grandchildren; Kidd, Michael, Morgan, Gabriel, Maxwell, Jameson, Christian, Declan, Emerson, Evan, Eli, Piper, and Finn.
Helen was a beloved wife, mom, daughter, mom-mom grandma, great grandma, aunt, sister, friend and daughter in Christ. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all her family and friends.
"And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Farewell Tribute
Viewing on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM - 9:45 AM at Saint Joachim Parish Annunciation Church, 601 West Browning Road, Bellmawr, and Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM.
Interment at New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Funeral luncheon after interment at Riverwinds Restaurant 1075 Riverwinds Drive, West Deptford. Arrangements by McGuinness Funeral Home, Woodbury, NJ.
