Helen M. Thompson, 88, of Coal Township, passed away January 16, 2022 at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Leitheiser) Rutter.
She enjoyed collecting Hummel figurines and Pennsylvania Dutch décor. She loved decorating her home with Amish furniture, quilts, and crafts. She also enjoyed reading and loved to crochet.
She will be sorely missed by her children: Charles “Chip” Martin, of Willow Street, James Martin of Maryland, and Carolyn Sue Martin of Mississippi; grandchildren: Christopher Martin of Lancaster, Kimberly Martin and Michelle Martin of Willow Street, Danielle Fulkerson of Lancaster, Jennifer Martin of Harrisburg, Michael Martin of Lancaster, Ashley Frazier of Florida and James “Jimmy” Martin of Hanover; as well as 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her daughter, Donna Martin, her twin sister Dorothy Conahan and brothers: Robert Rutter and William Rutter, Jr.
A graveside service will take place sometime in the spring of 2022 at Riverview Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be made to your local police and fire companies.
