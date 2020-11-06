Helen M. Shimp, 100, formerly of Red Run, resident of Ephrata Manor, passed away Wed., Nov. 4, 2020. Born in Terre Hill, she was a daughter of the late Isaac & Mary (Gable) Eshelman and the loving wife to Clarence K. Shimp until his passing in 2002.
Helen graduated valedictorian of her class at Terre Hill High School in 1937 and she worked as a seamstress for various local textile factories. She enjoyed poetry, memorizing many of her favorite poems. Helen formerly attended St. Paul's E.C. church in Reamstown. She loved being outdoors; she worked the farm with her husband and enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, canning much of her produce. Friends and family never left empty handed after a visit with Helen. Her generosity and kind nature will forever be missed.
Helen is survived by her son, Dwight S. (Kathleen) Shimp of Manheim Twp; three granddaughters, Jaenell (Steve) Ditsious, Michelle (John) Troop & Lori (Jim) Sulfare; five great-grandchildren, Abbagale (Tim) Naughter, George Ditsious, Gavin Troop, Owen Troop, & Leland Surfare; and one great-great-grandchild, Finley Joan Naughter. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur G. Eshelman, Roger Eshelman, Hilda Fry, Harry ‘Bud" Eshelman, & Ronald Eshelman.
In memory of Helen, make someone's day better, pass on a gift or smile.
A graveside service will be held Sat., Nov. 7th at 10 a.m. in Center Union Cemetery, 599 Reading Rd., East Earl, Pa. Reverend Matthew Hill of St. Paul's E.C. Church of Reamstown will officiate. www.goodfuneral.com
