Helen M. Kegerreis, 91 of Lebanon, passed away in Juniper Village on Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was born in Penryn on March 2, 1930, a daughter of the late Graybill and Florence (Myer) Miller. Helen was the wife of the late John H. Kegerreis who passed away on June 2, 2011. Mrs. Kegerreis was known as the "Cake Lady" at the Lebanon Farmers Market from the late 1960's-2010. Her interests included crocheting and gardening both vegetable plants and flowers. Her family was the recipient of her many crocheted items, as was Align Pregnancy Center. She attended South Lebanon Community Church.
Surviving are her children: Nevin E. (Linda Keller), Chambersburg; Fannie Sue Martin (Stanley), Lebanon; Linda F. Kegerreis of Ephrata, and Edward L. Kegerreis (Julia Groff), Myerstown; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; brother: Roy Miller (Jeanette), Arizona. Helen was predeceased by 3 brothers: Harlan, Arlington, and Eugene Miller.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042. The Clauser Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.
