Helen M. Bushnell, 94, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Moravian Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Collins E. Bushnell, Jr.
Born in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Alice (Gram) Zouglas. Collins and Helen moved to Lancaster in 1948 for him to pursue his career at Armstrong, which would become most fruitful in many ways. Her working career lead her to what would become Eye Associates of Lancaster, where many loving friendships were established.
She enjoyed being part of many musical productions played at the Fulton Theatre. In her spare time, she would knit sweaters for others, enjoyed opera and jazz, shopping, celebrating special occasions, especially Christmas Eve, Christmas, Easter, New Years Eve, and family birthdays. Trips to visit relatives in Arkansas and California made for many great memories. She was a very generous and loving person.
She is survived by her son, Todd Bushnell (husband of Sigrid), a granddaughter, Monica Sharp (wife of Chad), a grandson Rick Green (husband of Emma), 4 great-grandchildren, Will, Anna, and Lily Sharp and Heather Green, and a sister-in-law, Sue Bushnell. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Tedd Bushnell.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Gathering in the Chapel at Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
