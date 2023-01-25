Helen M. Brown, 104, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Mennonite Home. She was the wife of the late Joseph Brown, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage until his passing in 2007. Born in New Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and E. Maude Smith Gleisner.
Helen had been a homemaker, with a great love of entertaining friends and family with her cooking and baking skills. During World War II, she helped in the war effort at Hamilton Watch making timing devices for explosives.
She enjoyed bowling until age 94, shuffleboard until 97 and never stopped rooting for the Phillies.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Jill Brown of Lititz, her son-in-law, Richard Hess of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as 3 generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Rice and Mary Ruth, and by her infant brother, Karl Elmer Gleisner.
Friends will be received by Helen's family on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:30-11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
Please make contributions in her memory to New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Rd., New Providence, PA 17560. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »